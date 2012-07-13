When Katy Perry's not busy switching up her hair color, she keeps things interesting by trying out some seriously cool hairstyles. And while fans love her signature looks including long ponytails and perfect waves -- her sexy pinup girl-inspired coif at a charity event in L.A. on June 12 really piqued interest.

At the red carpet affair, the singer, 27, topped off her vintage, rose gold Nolan Miller silk slip dress with a romantic, flapper-inspired hairdo that features sexy, face-framing layers and "faking" shorter hair by punning her purple locks underneath. (Perry recently told Us Weekly that she can't wait to ditch her long hair extensions!)

Perry's look channeled another buxom, dark-haired Hollywood beauty, whom she has attributed as her style crush. "When I first started playing around with my look, it was more of a Dita Von Teese pinup thing," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2010.

In the video above, celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena shows Us how easy it is to recreate the "Wide Awake" singer's fun and flirty 'do with just a curling iron, some bobby pins and a spritz of hairspray.

What you'll need:

- 3/4-inch curling iron ($9.99, target.com)

- Bobby pins ($2.79, walgreens.com)

- Garnier Sleek and Shine Hairspray ($4.49, drugstore.com)

- Embellished head wrap (optional) ($7.99, kmart.com)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry's Retro Hairstyle: Love It or Hate It?