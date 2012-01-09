She may be a self-confessed lover of Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos, but Katy Perry insists that she does have a strict diet and cardio routine. As for cheating with fun food, preferably orange, cheese-flavored cornmeal ones? That's okay, too. Below, find out how the singer maintains her trim, unitard-sporting figure while making sure to enjoy herself along the way.

1. She satisfies cravings

"I have a salt tooth," the 5-foot-8 singer tells Us Weekly. So when she wants Mexican, "we find a healthy version," says trainer and nutrition adviser Harley Pasternak. His pick: quesadillas with turkey, black beans and low-fat cheese.

2. She sticks to a plan

Though Perry, 27, can't use Pasternak's 5 Factor meal-delivery service on the road, "I still keep my routine," she says, adding that she eats protein and fiber-rich meals, like her fave breakfast: "Egg whites with ham, tomatoes, onion and cheese."

3. She makes it fun

The star doesn't just hit the treadmill for card when she does Pasternak's circuit-training plan. "I like to jump rope!" she tells Us. "I can do the cross-over and double jumps."

