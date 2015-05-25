UPDATE:

According to Katy Perry, the interview that appeared in The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, addressing her life after her divorce from Russell Brand, was from three years ago, when she was promoting a film.

The "Roar" singer took to Twitter on Monday to slam the story, and the reporter Chris Knowles, writing,: "It's really inappropriate when journalists repurpose interviews done 3 yrs ago in context of promoting a film & then stamp a new date on it."

Katy Perry is not friendly with her ex.

The 30-year-old pop star reportedly shared with the Daily Telegraph that she has not been in contact with her ex-husband Russell Brand since late 2011 when the two split.

"He hasn't spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce," Perry shared. "I don't want to talk about him -- my songs will say what I need to say."

While the former couple seem to have cut all ties, Perry does admit she kept one thing from their marriage. "I still have the cat, but I've changed the name to Monkey," she admitted. Perry and Brand got the cat together and named it Rusty, a combination of their two names.

While Perry's public split was clearly tough on her -- as was witnessed in her 2012 documentary, "Katy Perry: Part of Me" -- she still says she's looking for love.

"I'm excited by whatever it brings. I'm excited by my own evolution. I don't want to end up bittersweet," she said. "I have to evolve, I have to continue to push people's perceptions of me. As an artist I like to do that, keep people on the edge of their seats."

Since her split from Brand, Perry has had an on-again, off-again relationship with John Mayer. As of the Met Gala earlier this year, they were currently on again.

