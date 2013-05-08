Kaylee DeFer is busy preparing for her next leading role: motherhood! The Gossip Girl actress confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, May 5, that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Fitzpatrick. The star debuted her baby bump at the Mangria White launch party in Malibu.

DeFer, 26, said that her pregnancy with the Fitz and The Tantrums musician, 42, was a surprise. "We weren't planning on getting pregnant, so right now we're just enjoying being pregnant," the actress explained, adding that "right now" they don't have any plans to marry. (DeFer told Us exclusively in January 2012 that she called off her engagement to jewelry designer Mike Pereria after dating on and off since 2002.)

But the first-time mom-to-be says she's "doing great" and is 20 weeks along. "We think it's a boy. Well, the doctor is 95 percent sure it's a boy," she explained. "The baby was really shy that day, he was sleeping."

The couple is now "working on" coming up with a baby name. "We had a girl name and when we found out it was probably a boy, for some reason we felt like we needed to meet him," DeFer said.

In the meantime, the actress has been embracing her pregnancy. "I've definitely been cooking and baking a lot, but not necessarily the healthiest things in the world. I've been on a diet since I was 16. Not really, but I have had to watch my physique for the last 10 years of my life," she said. "It's my job, and now I'm just really guilt-free and enjoying being pregnant, sleeping a lot, eating a lot."

"If I don't eat, I get sick," she explained. "I'm constantly eating and snacking. I just had two all-beef hot dogs."

After the baby arrives, DeFer told Us that she plans on taking a breaking from acting. "I've actually been thinking about venturing into new creative outlets. Mostly writing, still in the acting genre," she shared. I have a lot of time on my hands. I've been wanting to take a break and now I can do the things I didn't have a chance to do before."

