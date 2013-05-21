Keanu Reeves doesn't look like himself these days, but he does resemble another famous face: Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora! The 48-year-old Speed star appeared puffy and out of shape during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19. Like 53-year-old Sambora (circa June 2009), Reeves' eyes were covered by his shaggy brown hair.

In addition to acting, Reeves is also working behind the camera. His directorial debut, The Man of Tai Chi, premiered during the film festival May 20. "About four or five years ago I started to think about directing," he tells Total Film. "My dictum was I would only direct if I had a story to tell and, having developed the script over this length of time, it became a story I wanted to tell and one I didn't want anybody else to tell."

Reeves is less concerned about his appearance as he gets older, instead focusing on his overall health. "Mortality is very different when you're 20 to when you're 50," he told GQ in 2012. "It creeps in here and there, doesn't it? You look out the f-cking window and then you think about your eyes closing."

Sambora, meanwhile, recently backed out of his band's upcoming tour due to unforeseen "personal issues." Despite his absence on the road, lead singer Jon Bon Jovi would welcome his colleague back with open arms. "He's not fired, we didn't have a fight, it certainly isn't about money," the frontman told The U.K.'s Daily Mirror. "He can return when he is ready to die every night the way I walk on the stage. It's different without Richie. No one's mad, no one's sad."

