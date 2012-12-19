Ke$ha is facing the music over her latest hit single, "Die Young."

PHOTOS: Stars in concert

In the wake of the horrific tragedy that killed 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., many radio stations have pulled the unfortunately named Top 10 track from their rotation. (The song includes lyrics such as "Let's make the most of the night like we're gonna die young" and "We'll keep dancing 'til we die.") And no one is more supportive of that decision than the singer herself.

PHOTOS: 2012's biggest stories

"I understand," Ke$ha said Dec. 18 in a tweet that has since been deleted. "I had my very own issue with 'Die Young' for this reason. I did NOT want to sing those lyrics and I was FORCED TO."

"I'm so so so sorry for anyone who has been affected by this tragedy," she added. "I understand why my song is now inappropriate. Words cannot express."

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2012

Speaking to Billboard about the hit single, Rich Minor, programming director at WDAQ-FM in Danbury, Conn., said: "We've been playing it before Friday but not since and I think we're now done with it. Even though it's a fun pop-dance record about seizing the moment, all people are going to hear right now is those two words in the title."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ke$ha: I Was "Forced to" Sing "Die Young"