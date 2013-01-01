When it comes to love, Ke$ha likes to keep her options open.

Appearing on the cover of Seventeen's February issue, the 25-year-old "Die Young" singer admits she's equally attracted to men and women. "I don't love just men. I love people," the musician explains. "It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."

In the accompanying interview, Ke$ha also speaks out against teenage bullying. "I'm all about standing up to gay/lesbian/transgender bullying, but it's also about my little brother. He's 13 and he gets made fun of because he has a stutter. I just have zero tolerance for people making fun of others," the glitter-loving pop star says.

Ke$ha is no stranger to bullying, either. Luckily, the "Tik Tok" chart topper has been able to turn negative criticism into motivational tools.

"I remember every person who told me I couldn't do something or that I was ugly or too fat. I have a 'sh-t list' -— people from my past who have been soulless and judgmental. Even after I got through my awkward phase, got my braces off, and figured out how to dress my body, people in the music business were like, 'You're never going to make it,'" Ke$ha tells Seventeen. "I see them now and I'm like, 'Ha!' That's one of the reasons I named my record Warrior. You can be a victim and let that eat your soul, or you can say, 'You're going on my list and I'm going to prove you wrong!"

