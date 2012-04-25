TMI, Ke$ha!

The glitter-loving pop star, 25, stooped to a new low when she tweeted a photo of herself urinating in the street early Wednesday morning. "Pee pee on the street. PoPo come and get me if you can find me," Ke$ha wrote. "I blame traffic."

Had she been spotted by police, the "Tik Tok" singer could have been charged with a $270 fine, per California law.

Ke$ha recently spoke to Glamour about what it feels like to be a female rock 'n' roll musician. "I know that I have balls. I have bigger balls than a lot of the men that I meet. I'm just a ballsy motherf-cker," she said. "I'm not afraid of pushing boundaries. That's what you have to do to become an icon."

The singer -- who admitted she's "very amused by 5-year-old humor" -- said her outlandish antics are far from over. "Eventually, I would love to be on my deathbed and looked at as an icon," she told Glamour. "Right now I'm still at the baby stages of my career. But that is the goal."

