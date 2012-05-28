Nice bling, Keira!

In London on Sunday, Keira Knightley wasn't shy about hiding the glow that's so obvious on a newly engaged woman.

During their stroll, the actress and her new fiance, James Righton, packed on the PDA while walking hand-in-hand and stealing kisses from each other. The pair was dressed rather casually -- they wore matching white T-shirts -- but Knightley had her diamond engagement ring on full display.

On Friday, the Oscar-nominated actress' rep confirmed to the Associated Press that the loves were set to tie the knot. The rep noted that Knightley, 27, and Righton, 28, have no comment on their wedding plans or details of the proposal.

It will be the first marriage for both Righton and the A Dangerous Method star, who confirmed the end of her five-year relationship with actor Rupert Friend in December 2010.

