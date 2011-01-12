Keira Knightley needs a new knight.

After five years together, she and fellow Brit actor Rupert Friend have called it quits. "Yes, they have broken up," her father, actor Will Knightley, told UK paper The Sun on Wednesday in London. "But that's the way things go, unfortunately. The only option is to get on with things."

The "Never Let Me Go" actress, now 25, met Friend, 29, in 2005 on the set of the flick "Pride and Prejudice" (for which she earned an Oscar nomination).

The couple had shared an apartment together in central London (which was burglarized in November).

Added her dad: "They were together for quite a long time and it is always hard breaking up. She's focused on her work."

Knightley has said that the "fame" part of her career leaves her uneasy. "I'm still not good at being recognized. I wear scruffy clothes and hats and keep my head well down," she told Vogue. "I'm sure people must think I'm a complete b----, but I'm just very shy."

