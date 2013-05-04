Entertainment Tonight.

Keira Knightley got married Saturday to her fiance James Righton during a small ceremony in the south of France.

The 28-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star wed Righton, 29 -- an English vocalist and keyboardist for the British indie rock band Klaxons -- in the small village of Mazan, People magazine reports.

"It was not a long service," a witness told the magazine, while adding that the ceremony was attended by "very few people." The ceremony was performed by the village mayor and "occurred just before noon and lasted only about 30 minutes. Keira looked beautiful. She wore a very pretty, very elegant dress," the source said.

The bride wore a strapless tulle dress and classic Chanel jacket as she skipped into the ceremony in nude flats with her hair down and crowned with daisies, according to People. The wedding ceremony and party were held in Mazan because Knightley owns a small winery in the area.

The couple confirmed their engagement about a year ago and were first spotted together publicly in April 2011.

