Keira Knightley "f------ hated high school," and for good reason.

The "Laggies" star recalls to New York Magazine's Vulture that she took her "best mate" Emily to the prom, and was reprimanded by the teachers for her behavior. "We both turned up an hour late, and I'd been filming 'Bend It Like Beckham,' and I turned up in leather pants and a crop top, and she was a model for a while, and she'd been in Paris shooting something, and she turned up as the boy, so she had a black tie with ripped jeans on," Knightley says.

The school administration was not pleased with what happened next. "And everybody else was completely dressed up, obviously, in that kind of finery, and then we had our picture taken underneath the thing," the 29-year-old actress thinks back, "And she's kissing me, and we were told that that was disgusting."

That's when the girls got in a bit of trouble. "And one of the teachers took us both aside and said we were never going to come to anything if we didn't know how to dress appropriately for events like that," she recollects. "So that was my prom. We had a great time!"

As for the prom pic, "Our photograph, though, wasn't allowed -- you know when you get up and, I don't know if this is in America, but you collect all the photographs of prom and you buy whatever ones you want. Ours wasn't allowed to be displayed on that because it wasn't appropriate."

Knightley admits that she was never really cut out for high school. "I wouldn't revert to high school ever," she confesses. "I don't know, I'm not that kind of gal. Teenage girls and that scream pitch, even when I was a teenage girl, I was like, 'Ugh, I really don't like this,' so that's never been my place in time."

