LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ethan Hawke might want to avoid crossing paths with Toby Keith in the near future.

The country star lit into the actor for an article Hawke wrote in the new issue of Rolling Stone about Kris Kristofferson. In it, Hawke refers to an unnamed country star that sounds a lot Toby Keith and says that star got into a verbal fight with Kristofferson.

But a livid Keith says the incident never happened, and lashed out about the story while backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the 72-year-old Kristofferson says the actor-singer does not remember the confrontation. But Rolling Stone says it's standing by Hawke's story.

A spokeswoman for Hawke did not immediately return a message seeking comment.