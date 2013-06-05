NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Olbermann is getting back into broadcasting to host TBS's postseason baseball studio show, staying away from politics for the moment.

Turner Sports said Wednesday that Olbermann will team with Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley on its studio show during the baseball playoffs this October. It's a familiar role and corporate home for Olbermann, who hosted baseball postseason shows on NBC and Fox in the late 1990s and began his on-air career as a sports reporter for CNN, another Turner network.

Olbermann's last two politically oriented jobs ended poorly. He quit abruptly in January 2011 after eight years as a prime-time host at MSNBC, and his later tenure at Current TV lasted a year before Olbermann was removed from the air and responded with a lawsuit, settled out of court.

He's generally acknowledged to be a smart and witty broadcaster, while off-screen battles with executives have kept him jumping to different jobs.

Turner also announced that Cal Ripken Jr. will leave the studio to join a team of Ernie Johnson and Ron Darling broadcasting baseball division series and the National League Championship Series.