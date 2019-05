NEW YORK (AP) -- Keith Richards has gone platinum as an author.

The Rolling Stones' memoir, "Life," has sold more than 1 million copies since coming out last fall.

"Hail to the Keef!" Little, Brown and Company publisher Michael Pietsch (PEECH') said in a statement Thursday, noting that "Life" was among the best-selling rock memoirs of all time.

The 67-year-old Richards received more than $7 million for his book, which received almost universal raves.