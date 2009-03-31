Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Australians living in Nashville -- so what kind of accent will baby Sunday have?

"I think she may say, 'Good day, ya'll.' A nice mix," Urban jokes on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs today.

When asked by DeGeneres if his eight-and-a-half-month-old daughter "may be a little southern belle," Urban says, "Yeah, she is."

"She's wonderful," Urban continues. As for her latest milestone, "Not too much talking yet. Although it's her version of it, I guess."

Urban says he and Kidman chose their daughter's name because "we just love the name of the day. Particularly when you dont have someone in your life. Sunday in my experience, Sunday was the loneliest day....the day I dreaded the most, ya' know.

"Everyone goes with their families and if you dont have a family, you dont have anybody," he goes on. "It went from being sort of the most dreaded day of the week for us to being the most joyous day because we just had a family."

Urban was relieved Sunday wasn't born on her namesake day, though.

"We had the name picked out before," he says. "We didnt want her to be born on Sunday...She was born on a Monday."

Urban's newest CD, Defying Gravity, hit stores today.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Country Music announced earlier today that Urban is an early winner in the vocal event category for his duet with Brad Paisley, "Start a Band." The awards show airs Sunday night on CBS.

