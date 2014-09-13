Keith Urban is grieving the loss of his father-in-law. The country singer broke his silence following the death of Nicole Kidman's father, Dr. Antony Kidman, via Facebook on Friday.

"I'm so very sorry that I cannot perform this weekend. We are in a deep state of grief at the passing of Nic's Father and are heading to Australia to be with family," the 46-year-old wrote.

"We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their love, prayers and support through this devastating loss," he added.

As previously reported, Urban canceled his upcoming shows and flew to be by Kidman's side in Nashville when he learned of the sudden death Friday. Kidman's father passed away at 75 after falling in a hotel during a visit to Singapore with his youngest daughter Antonia.

"Nicole is beside herself. Keith vowed to be with her as long as he needs to during this horrible time and he is supporting his wife to the fullest," an insider told Us. "She is beyond devastated and in total shock."

