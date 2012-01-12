NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Keith Urban will return to the stage for the first time since vocal surgery on the Feb. 3 Grand Ole Opry.

The country superstar had a polyp removed from a vocal cord at Vanderbilt University Medical Center late last year and has been on vocal rest.

His appearance at The Ryman Auditorium next month will be his first public performance since he recorded a song for the "CMA Country Christmas" television special in mid-November.

He was forced to postpone his "All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame that was originally scheduled for Jan. 18. He also rescheduled the tail end of his 2011 concert tour for later this year.

The Grand Ole Opry also announced Urban will perform in March.

