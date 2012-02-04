Keith Urban Returns to Stage for First Performance Since Throat Surgery
Three months after undergoing throat surgery, Keith Urban made a triumphant return to the Grand Ole Opry stage Friday.
In his first public appearance since his November procedure, Urban, 44, delighted a sold-out crowd with his hits including "Long Hot Summer," "Making Memories of Us" and his current single, "You Gonna Fly."
Urban's Opry performance was extra special in that it was the final show before the 61-year-old stage at the legendary Nashville venue is set to be replaced next week.
Nicole Kidman's husband -- who underwent out-patient surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal chords -- is in the process of rescheduling other missed dates from his forced three-month hiatus.
