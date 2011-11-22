Before Keith Urban (temporarily!) loses his voice, he wanted his fans to hear how much their well-wishes meant to him.

"I just wanted to take a second before I go on complete 'vocal lockdown' for three weeks to say thank you. Thank you, every one of you, for a great, great phenomenal year," Nicole Kidman's 44-year-old hubby said in a YouTube video posted Saturday. (Urban is preparing for a minor, out-patient operation to remove a polyp that developed on his vocal chords.)

"Especially, I wanted to say thank you to everybody that's been sending such good-wishes for this upcoming surgery," he continued. "I can't even express my gratitude for you guys. It's like family. It really is, it feels like that."

So what has he received? "Cards, messages and I got the most amazing gift basket at the BMI Awards that has all of the coolest stuff in there for when I go on voice rest, with little handwritten notes and stuff that I can just hold up," he said. "I've been sent gifts and emails and cards and flowers and the coolest things. I'm overwhelmed at your gratitude, and your prayers are really, really appreciated by me and all of my family."

Unfortunately, the surgery is forcing Urban to postpone his hosting duties for the third "All For the Hall" benefit concert, which is currently scheduled for January 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Ticket sales and proceeds from the show go towards the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

But Urban's fans shall fear not. According to his rep, "Although Urban has had to substantially scale back his appearances requiring multiple songs, he will be honoring his pre-existing one-song performance commitments leading up to his procedure at the end of this month. All other appearances will be rescheduled in the new year."

"Thank you, I love you. Be well. Be safe," Urban said in his video. "Have a great new year and I'll see you in 2012."

