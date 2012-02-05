Entertainment Tonight.

Keith Urban was back to work on Friday, giving his first performance since undergoing throat surgery in November.

According to Us Weekly, the singer performed Long Hot Summer, Making Memories of Us, You Gonna Fly and other hits for a sold-out crowd at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The performance reportedly marked the last show for the 61-year-old stage that will be replaced next week.

