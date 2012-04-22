Sounds like Bella will get the chance to show off her new supernatural strength when Breaking Dawn: Part 2 hits theaters in November.

Opening up on the red carpet of Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood party in L.A. Wednesday night, Kristen Stewart's costar Kellan Lutz described his favorite moment in the forthcoming flick.

PHOTOS: Check out the 2012 Hot Hollywood honorees!

"Kristen and I have a fun arm-wrestling scene," Lutz, 27, told Us. "I've been looking forward to that since day one of the franchise!"

Since filming wrapped, the Immortals star also said he's been counting down the days until he gets to reunite with his Twilight pals to promote the series' final installment.

PHOTOS: Before they were Twilight stars

"[After the last film] Kristen went…to shoot Snow White and the Hunstman [in the U.K.] and Rob was in New York, and I was in Indonesia," Lutz explained. "It just kept everyone so busy!"

The actor said he's especially excited about spending some time with his buddy Ashley Greene, who plays his sister, Alice Cullen.

PHOTOS: Our favorite movie vampires

"I haven't seen Ashley in a long time," the actor admitted. "[During filming] she and I would hang out every weekend, but she moved to New York. That's why I can't wait to see her!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kellan Lutz Arm Wrestles Kristen Stewart in Breaking Dawn: Part 2!