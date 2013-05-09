Kellan Lutz is single for the summer! The hunky Twilight star broke up with Australian actress Sharni Vinson in early May, several sources confirm to Us Weekly. Lutz, 28, and Vinson, 29, were first linked in September 2011.

Ironically, the former couple met during a chemistry reading for Step Up 3D. Though Vinson won the role of street dancer Natalie, Lutz never appeared in the dance flick.

In the early stages of their relationship, Lutz often gushed about his compatibly with Vinson. "She's a happy person, which really just clicks with me," he once said of the Home and Away soap star. "It's just great to have someone you can smile with all the time. It's really special."

The North Dakota native previously dated 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord on-and-off from 2008 to 2010. Vinson, meanwhile, was linked to CSI: NY vet A. J. Buckley from 2007 to 2008.

Lutz currently appears in the film Syrup, costarring Amber Heard, Brittany Snow and Shiloh Fernandez. The drama is available on demand now and arrives in theaters June 7.

