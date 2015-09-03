Oh dear lord! Kellan Lutz may be certifiably insane.

The actor took to Instagram on Sept. 2 to show off his latest workout. But, it wasn't the workout that got our stomachs in knots, it's the location.

The "Legend of Hercules" star appears perched on the edge of a thin cliff in Palm Beach, Australia, getting his fitness on. In one photo, his legs are elevated and only his upper body strength is keeping him from plunging to his death on a beach below. Another image in the three-image collage shows him literally hanging from the cliff.

"I was able to fit in a quick workout while we were exploring these cliffs," he wrote of the death-defying snaps. "I did 20 push ups & 20 pull ups, but don't try this workout at home. Man, Palm Beach is stunning! #WorkoutWednesday."

Does this guy have a death wish?

The harrowing images come after Kellan also visited an iconic lighthouse in Australia. While checking out Sydney's Barrenjoey Lighthouse, he decided he get another workout in, posting an image of himself upside down on a historical marker.

"While I was here I had to fit in a work out … or does this count as planking?" he wrote.

That image, though, is considerably less scary than the edge-of-your-seat cliff images.