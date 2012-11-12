NEW YORK (AP) — Kelli O'Hara will be taking a break from singing Gershwin songs on Broadway early next year — to sing Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes with the The New York Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic said Monday that O'Hara, currently starring in "Nice Work If You Can Get It" at the Imperial Theatre, will appear as Julie Jordan in a production of "Carousel" running from Feb. 27 to March 2.

The musical includes such hits as "If I Loved You," ''June Is Bustin' Out All Over," and "You'll Never Walk Alone." O'Hara is set to return to Broadway after "Carousel" closes.

Joining O'Hara will be Nathan Gunn as Billy Bigelow, Stephanie Blythe as Nettie Fowler and Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow. John Rando will direct and Rob Fisher conducts.

___

Online: http://nyphil.org