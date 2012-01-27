Kellie Pickler made a pretty big sacrifice on behalf of her hubby.

In a new interview with Parade, the 25-year-old country singer reveals she was forced to "find a good home" for her cat Pickles because her husband Kyle Jacobs is "severely allergic to them."

"I still get a little teary-eyed when I think about Pickles," the American Idol alum admits, adding that she's always been a "people pleaser."

"I want everybody to be happy," Pickler tells Parade. "I want everybody to like me and I want to like everybody."

Married since January 1, 2011, the Southern star says she feels "so blessed" to be with Jacobs, 38. "I married my best friend. He is the best husband I ever had -- come to think of it, he's the only husband I've ever had!"

"But on a serious note, he's the prize," Pickler says. "I don't know why he picked me, but I'm glad he did."

