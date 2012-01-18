"Joan Jett was on tour with us in Iraq last year, and she had this bag," Kellie Pickler, 25, explains to Us Weekly about her studded Burberry tote ($2,995, burberry.com). "I loved it so much, my husband (Kyle Jacobs, 38) got it for me last Valentine's Day!"

Read below for a list of other things the Nashville-based American Idol alum (her CD 100 Proof hits stores Jan. 24) can't live without.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hot handbags

Saving Face"L'Occitane Fresh Face Water ($20, loccitane.com) is absolutely my favorite stuff and I cannot believe that I just now discovered it. Because I don't wear a lot of makeup unless I'm working, I spray my face [with this] all the time."

PHOTOS: Celebrity beauty must-haves

Lip Service"I like light, everyday wear makeup. So my one lip gloss (MAC Lipglass, $14, maccosmetics.com) is a sheer, nude tone. And I carry a tube of Burt's Bee's Lip Balm ($2.99, drugstore.com) in the tube."

Get Glowing"I'm cotton-ball white, so I'm careful in the sun. I love the combo of sunscreen (Aveeno Continuous Protection for Face, $10.49, drugstore.com) and Physicians Formula bronzer ($11.95, physiciansformula.com). It gives you a little color!"

PHOTOS: See the stars at last year's Country Music Awards

Cash or Credit?"I got a red Louis Vuitton wallet ($875, louisvuitton.com) right after I finished American Idol and I just love it. It's pretty banged up -- it's good and broken-in by now."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly