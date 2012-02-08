On Wednesday night La La Anthony, Minka Kelly, Rebecca Romijn and more stars will hit the runway in glam scarlet designs for the annual Red Dress Collection Fashion Show, which supports The Hearth Truth campaign.

And this year, theFashionSpot partnered with the heart disease awareness organization to get even more celebs involved with its "What Does Red Mean to You?” initiative.

Kelly Bensimon, Cindi Lauper and Bravo's Andy Cohen are among the stars who created a one-of-a-kind sketch for a gorgeous photo book that will be in the gift bags at the fashion show.

You can see all the illustrations at theFashionSpot.

