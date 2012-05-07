Kelly Bensimon is on the prowl!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum called it quits with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon in 2007, and the former reality star is finally ready to get back into the dating scene.

Having recently released her new diet book, I Can Make You Hot, Bensimon, 44, is slowly starting to search for Mr. Right -- at the urging of her daughters!

"She [was] jaded about dating because she felt guys were only interested in her because of her fame and not about really getting to know her," an insider tells Us Weekly of Bensimon. "Both her daughters, Sea and Teddy, are encouraging her to get out and to find the right guy. Kelly would like to marry again."

To that end, Bensimon stepped out with Good Morning America anchor Josh Elliott, and the duo enjoyed a dinner at New York City's Lure Fishbar April 27.

"They met when she was on GMA promoting her book," a source confirms to Us.

Though they appeared to hit it off over dinner, a source close to Elliot, 40, explains that their outing was a one-time thing and that the duo are not "dating."

