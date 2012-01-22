Beyonce is not the only star who has had the honor of channeling the late Etta James in a performance -- Kelly Clarkson has a story, too.

During her concert at Radio City Music Hall in NYC Saturday, the singer paused to pay tribute to the blues legend, who passed away from leukemia at the age of 73 Friday, and belted out James' hit, "I'd Rather Go Blind."

In a way, the music icon helped kick off Clarkson's music career. Back in 2002, Clarkson, 29, won over the ears of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson when she chose to sing James' "At Last" during her Dallas audition for the first season of American Idol.

After reigning as the FOX vocal competition's first-ever winner, the rest is history.

Recently, the "Mr. Know It All" singer has been tapped to be an advisor on The Voice, where she will help along the contestants' pipes who land on coach Blake Shelton's team.

