Kelly Clarkson does not want to be a new judge on American Idol -- but she's more than happy to volunteer someone else!

The Duets mentor chatted with Us Weekly at the final taping of the ABC show on Friday about the recent shake-up at FOX's American Idol.

After Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler left the show, Clarkson -- who won American Idol in 2002 -- says she would not want to take one of their judge's seats.

"I don't want to be a judge. Mentor is more my style," she told Us. "And not just mentoring, getting to be a part of the song with them, getting them amped up -- from our rehearsals to stage, it's so exciting being onstage. It's fun!"

But Clarkson, 30, thinks 2005's American Idol winner Carrie Underwood would be the perfect new judge for the show.

"She would! Didn't she major in journalism or something?" Clarkson said of the 29-year-old country singer. Indeed, Underwood did graduate from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. "And she can have that face . . . that bluff face! She can put that on! She would be good."

Other rumors for new Idol judges include Mariah Carey. But her husband Nick Cannon joked the show couldn't afford to hire his wife!

"I don't know if they could afford a Mariah Carey, though. That's a lot of money," he joked with TMZ. "I mean they gave J.Lo $20 million, they might have to double that."

