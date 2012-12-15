Billboard -- Kelly Clarkson is officially off the market. The season one "American Idol" champion took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement to her fans, tweeting "I'M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :)"

The "greatest man ever" is her boyfriend, Brandon Blackstock -- Reba McEntire's stepson. The pair, who have known each other for years, reconnected earlier this February at the Super Bowl, where Clarkson sang the national anthem.

Everyone has been asking about my engagement ring, so here it is :) It's a yellow canary diamond with diamonds around … say.ly/tDQ4MVN

- Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 16, 2012

Clarkson has been walking on air this year over the romance, telling People how her new relationship has affected her songwriting while promoting her summer show on NBC, Duets.

"I'm trying to write a tough song and it is coming out like butterflies and rainbows," she said.

Clarkson will share the stage with American Idol season 8 finalist Adam Lambert tomorrow for the VH-1 Divas concert honoring Donna Summer and Whitney Houston, both of whom died in 2012.

"Unfortunately we're not gonna be singing together but we'll be on the same bill," Lambert, who no doubt will help Clarkson celebrate the happy news Sunday night in Las Vegas, tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I've met her, and she's lovely and so down to earth and her voice is amazing. She can sing anything. She was doing a lot of covers on her tour and I've seen a lot of them online. There's nothing she cannot sing."

For those curious about the ring, Clarkson offered more details on her Twitter account Saturday afternoon: "It's a yellow canary diamond with diamonds around it and Brandon designed it with Johnathon Arndt! They did an amazing job! I can't wait to make Brandon's ring with Johnathon as well."

Related article on Billboard.com:

Kelly Clarkson Has Some 'Bowie Meets U2' Music in Her Back Pocket

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com