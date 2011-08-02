Singer Kelly Clarkson has formed a new girl group.

The American Idol winner has begun recording music with her former back-up vocalists, Jill Pickering and Kate Rapier, under the name Already Famous.

The project will give Clarkson the chance to share the spotlight with her pals, who have spent years backing her onstage.

A tweet on the trio's Twitter.com page explains, "We switch on different songs. We all sing lead, alto, and soprano at different points...

"We've been writing & singing together for over four years so we thought why not record it. We love singing harmony!"