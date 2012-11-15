Kelly Clarkson will be the first to admit she's totally become "that girl."

Since she fell for Brandon Blackstock earlier this year (the couple have been together about eight months now), the first-ever American Idol victor says, next to her win on the reality show, meeting Blackstock has been the thing that's had the biggest effect on her work, and her outlook on life in general.

"I completely fell in love," Clarkson, 30, tells the AP. "Welcome to Cheeseville! I did. I don't know. Your priorities kind of shift and you become happier and all that stuff. It's probably my best accomplishment because I think, for me, especially, I just didn't think it would happen. It's like one of those cheesy love songs that didn't exist, but it does, so that's cool." (Us Weekly was first to break the news of her new romance.)

Despite their busy schedules, the pop songstress also reveals she and the Nashville-based Blackstock -- who is the son of her own manager, as well as Reba McEntire's stepson -- make it a point to never go more than two weeks without seeing one another.

Clarkson might be happy-in-love now, but she assures fans that doesn't mean she's going to stop doing what she does best: The singer says she'll keep on writing the catchy, anger-fueled breakup tracks like "Mr. Know It All" and "Since You've Been Gone" that made her a star.

"[Brandon's] totally gonna piss me off at some point, right?" Clarkson jokes. "I'll write about it."

