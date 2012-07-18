Kelly Clarkson's on the move, y'all!

The Duets mentor and American Idol's inaugural champ, 30, has put her Mansfield, Texas ranch for a cool $1.495 million, real estate blog Zillow.com reports.

PHOTOS: Peek inside celebrity dream homes

Serving as Burleson, Tex., native Clarkson's primary residence since her 2002 Idol win, the 19-year-old property sits on 14 acres and features lap and diving pools, a treehouse and a man-made backyard pond, among other amenities.

Clarkson -- currently dating Reba McIntire's stepson Brandon Blackstock -- had a heavy hand in customizing her Mansfield digs, which boast four bedrooms, six bathrooms and 6,880 square feet of living space.

Celebrating her Southern roots, Clarkson and Blackstock went wild turkey shooting on the singer's recent 30th birthday. The Texas native points out that "even though I'm a pop singer, I really have more the life of a country singer. . . People act like there's this one set of rules to follow to be a pop star, and I think, 'Well, you say I'm a pop star, so maybe that's not true,'" she recently told Lucky magazine of her home life with Blackstock.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Clarkson Selling Her Texas Ranch for $1.495 Million