Kelly Clarkson and her baby daughter, River Rose, take the prize for the cutest baby photo of Thanksgiving 2014.

"Happy Thanksgiving from my little turkey head!! #thankfulfor my family and friends :)," Clarkson wrote on Twitter alongside the sweet picture.

She and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed their little girl on June 14 after announcing she was pregnant in December 2013 -- two months after their wedding. River is the first child for the couple; talent manager Blackstock, whose mom is country singer Reba McEntire, has two children from a previous relationship.

