Kelly Clarkson shares Thanksgiving pic of her adorable 'turkey head' daughter
Kelly Clarkson and her baby daughter, River Rose, take the prize for the cutest baby photo of Thanksgiving 2014.
"Happy Thanksgiving from my little turkey head!! #thankfulfor my family and friends :)," Clarkson wrote on Twitter alongside the sweet picture.
She and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed their little girl on June 14 after announcing she was pregnant in December 2013 -- two months after their wedding. River is the first child for the couple; talent manager Blackstock, whose mom is country singer Reba McEntire, has two children from a previous relationship.
MORE ON WONDERWALL:
Kelly Clarkson shares sweet photos of her daughter River Rose
Hilary Duff snuggles her son, plus more celebs and their kiddos