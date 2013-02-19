Kelly Clarkson slams Clive Davis' memoir: He 'bullied' me

Kelly Clarkson Clive Davis red carpet Grammy party mentor

Kelly Clarkson is calling BS on Clive Davis' new memoir, "The Soundtrack of My Life." As reported earlier in the day on Tuesday, the legendary music producer, 80, reveals much about his historic career working with the likes of Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and many others -- and reveals for the first time that he is bisexual, with numerous same-sex relationships in his past.

But inaugural "American Idol" winner Clarkson, 30, takes major issue with many of Davis' claims as it relates to her own hugely successful music career; Davis collaborated many times with the "Already Gone" singer.

"So I just heard Clive Davis is releasing a memoir and spreading false information about me and my music," Clarkson wrote in a lengthy post on her WhoSay blog. "I refuse to be bullied and I just have to clear up his memory lapses and misinformation for myself and for my fans. It feels like a violation. Growing up is awesome because you learn you don't have to cower to anyone - even Clive Davis."

"First, he says I burst into 'hysterical sobbing' in his office when he demanded 'Since You Been Gone' be on my album. Not true at all. His stories and songs are mixed up," she says of their work on her 2004 album Breakaway. Clarifying, Clarkson writes that she cried in the mogul's office after she shared her very personal ballad "Because of You," from the same album.

"I cried because he hated ['Because of You'] and told me verbatim that I was a "s---ty writer who should be grateful for the gifts that he bestows upon me," Clarkson says. "He continued on about how the song didn't rhyme and how I should just shut up and sing. This was devastating coming from a man who I, as a young girl, considered a musical hero and was so honored to work with. But I continued to fight for the song and the label relented. And it became a worldwide hit. He didn't include that in the book."

