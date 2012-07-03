Kelly Clarkson is in love -- and she wants the world to know it! Laughing off longstanding rumors that she's a lesbian, Clarkson reminds fans that she has "a boyfriend now: Brandon Blackstock. "He's my manager Narvel's son [and] Reba McEntire's stepson." (Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in March.)

Part of what Clarkson admires most about her beau, 35, is his willingness to let her do what she wants to do when she wants to do it. "I just had my 30th birthday and we went turkey shooting," she tells the August issue of Lucky. "It's what I wanted to do, so we went."

The Texas native points out that "even though I'm a pop singer, I really have more the life of a country singer. ... People act like there's this one set of rules to follow to be a pop star, and I think, 'Well, you say I'm a pop star, so maybe that's not true.'"

Indeed, Clarkson's closest celebrity pals are all country superstars: Blake Shelton, 36, his wife, Miranda Lambert, 28, and McEntire, 57, who's pretty much family. "I mean, I love her," Clarkson says. "But her stepson is my boyfriend."

The "Duets" mentor and inaugural "American Idol" winner insists that she's "just a really normal girl," despite selling millions of albums and touring around the world. And though she enjoys getting ready for red-carpet events, she feels most comfortable in a T-shirt and jeans. "In Texas, we practically come out of the womb in jeans," she jokes.

As for her beauty routine? "I just blow-dry my hair and put on mascara and lip gloss, and I'm ready to go," she tells Lucky. "I really don't get long nails. They're so 'Edward Scissorhands.'"

