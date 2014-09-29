Watch out Lady Gaga!! River Rose is on the scene!!

Baby, she was born this way! Kelly Clarkson shared an adorable new picture of her daughter, River Rose, decked out in colorful accessories a la another powerhouse pop diva, Lady Gaga, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The photo, posted via Clarkson's Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, shows little River, 3 months, outfitted in a pink onesie with matching pink and white polka dot sunglasses and an owl-print bib draped around her neck like some kind of ruffled collar.

"Watch out Lady Gaga!!" the "Catch My Breath" singer and proud first-time mom, 32, captioned the image. "River Rose is on the scene!!"

Mother Monster herself replied to the tweet, writing, "oh my miss River Rose is givin' me a run for my money!! Look at those shoulders, like Grace Jones! Can I borrow that bib?"

"American Idol" season one winner Clarkson and her husband of nearly a year, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed their little bundle of joy on June 12. The "Stronger" hitmaker has maintainted a relatively low profile in the months since then, but keeps her fans updated on baby River via social media.

"Having a hard time falling asleep," she tweeted in the wee hours of Monday, Sept. 29. "Can't stop watching my baby girl sleep. I'm addicted to her."