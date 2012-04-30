Is Kelly Clarkson looking to distance herself even more from American Idol?

First, Idol's season 1 champ signs on to be a mentor on Idol's rival show The Voice, and now a promo for her new ABC series, Duets, appears to take a dig at the show that made her famous.

"In a landscape where music shows are all the same, one will break through," the spot's announcer bellows, before a British judge, ditzy female and a bald African American man critique singers using overused adjectives like "atrocious" and "pitchy."

Later, as a microphone stand is hurled at the stage, Clarkson and her Duets costars -- Jennifer Nettles and Robin Thicke -- are revealed.

Though famed crooner Lionel Richie appears in the ABC promo, it was announced Monday that he would no longer participate in the series, and that nine-time Grammy Award winner John Legend would take his place.

Premiering May 24, Duets will showcase two undiscovered performers selected by their celebrity duet partners (Clarkson, Nettles, Thicke and Legend). Each week, the celebs and their partners will perform in front of a live audience, with the eventual winner earning a Hollywood Records contract.

