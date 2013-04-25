Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson was ecstatic to share her overwhelming gratitude for where she is in her life via Twitter on Wednesday, Apr. 24 -- starting with a certain thoughtful fiance.

The "Stronger" singer, who is engaged to Reba McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, shared two photos on her WhoSay account for her 31st birthday: a decadent cake and a giant bouquet of sunflowers, with a sweet caption to boot.

"I woke up to sunflowers and a red velvet cake that my baby made me :) I'm so in love I'm annoying myself ha!" Clarkson wrote. Her fans responded with an outpouring of congratulations and birthday wishes.

Clarkson announced her engagement to Blackstock in December 2012 with a simple tweet and a photo of an impressive canary yellow diamond ring. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night!" she tweeted on Dec. 15. "I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

And things have definitely been going well for the spunky country singer ever since. Clarkson couldn't resist gushing about her "big year" on Wednesday.

"Today is my 31st birthday!" she wrote on her WhoSay account. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life and my career has never been stronger. Thank you God for such an amazing family, group of friends, and a fan base that is rocking!"

"For my birthday I get to put out a Christmas Album at the end of the year (It's sounding amazing!!), go on tour with @Maroon5 (gonna be killer), and GET MARRIED!! It's a big year people!!"

The happy couple have not yet revealed the details of their upcoming nuptials, but she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she's already tapped fellow country crooner Blake Shelton to both sing at her wedding and officiate the ceremony.