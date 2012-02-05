Football fans were treated to an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem courtesy of Kelly Clarkson at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday.

But what really had everyone buzzing was the first American Idol winner’s new hairstyle.

The 29-year-old singer traded in her highlighted curls for a darker, sleeker look with blunt bangs and a few dramatic blonde streaks.

In addition to nailing her pregame performance, Clarkson wowed the Saturday Night Live audience last month when she belted out her latest hit "Mr Know It All" in a tight-fitting leopard-print dress.

