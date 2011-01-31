"Top Gun" star Kelly McGillis, who came out last year, tells Britain's The Times Magazine that she kept her sexuality a secret for many years, thinking that talking about her lesbian relationship would make her daughters, Kelsey and Sonora, miserable. She says it ultimately hurt them.

The actress became involved with her current partner, Melanie Leis, while she was still married to her second husband, Fred Tillman.

"I had a lot of shame issues attached to my sexuality," she says. "A lot. If Mel touched me in public, I would just freak out and go, 'Don't do that! Stay 20 feet away from me.'

"It was also a burden on my children. It got to the point where Sonora wouldn't allow Mel and me to come to her football matches together because she was so embarrassed. People say, 'Why didn't you come out earlier?' I just thought it would be incredibly selfish to put my kids through that misery because of something that I needed to do for me. ... If I were more mature and healthy, I would have done it very differently, but I wasn't very well, and I certainly wasn't thinking about my children. I was completely self-absorbed. Ultimately, my children suffered a great deal because of it. But I can't take that back."

