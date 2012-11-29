Kelly Monaco and Val Chmerkovskiy have chemistry on and off the dance floor!

The Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars partners, who came in third place on Tuesday's season finale episode, helped stoke romance rumors Wednesday when they stepped out arm in arm in NYC.

Monaco, 36, and Chmerkovskiy, 26, snuggled close during their stroll and sported matching ensembles of black leather jackets and black pants.

Earlier, the actress and dancing pro denied they were in a relationship to DWTS co-host Brooke Burke-Charvet.

"Listen, I hope everybody can have friendships like this," Monaco said. "I mean, this is what it is. It's a foundation of an amazing friendship. I know you're laughing, but it's true!"

Chmerkovskiy added, "This is what it is: It's unconditional love for each other, whatever that label is. It doesn't have to be boyfriend-and-girlfriend. It's a relationship that I cherish. She can rely on me and I know I can rely on her."

But the two are hoping they'll be able to work together again soon. Chmerkovskiy made a cameo appearance on Monaco's soap opera, General Hospital, and he told reporters Wednesday that he would "love" to do it again.

