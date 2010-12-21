Kelly Osbourne is sticking up for her new buddy, Miley Cyrus.

Osbourne, 26, and Cyrus, 18, are costars in the flick "So Undercover," currently shooting in New Orleans -- and the new pals hit local club Republic a day after Cyrus' bong controversy stormed the web.

E! Fashion Police commentator Osbourne went off on Twitter Tuesday night to defend Cyrus and their newfound friendship.

"Just read in the rags that apparently my mum [Sharon Osbourne] thinks Miley is a bad influence on me," Osbourne wrote. "It could not be farther from the truth!"

She added of the "Hannah Montana" star, who was reportedly smoking legal hallucinogen salvia out of a bong in the talked-about web video: "Miley has us all on a health kick. Gym/early nights."

"Miley and I have become really close," Osbourne continued. "I'm sick of all the haters judging her."

Alluding to the bong video, she added that Cyrus made "one mistake, and trust me she has learned her lesson! This really makes me mad. Miley is one of the most hard working respectful women I have ever worked with I am learning a lot from her!"

The former reality star then posted a TwitPic of her and Cyrus giggling over yummy-looking cupcakes. "This is how I'm a bad influence on Miley ... I force her to eat cupcakes so I don't feel so bad about eating one!"

