Kelly Osbourne decided to take matters into her own hands when she was upset with the press. Too bad landed her in trouble.

The British celebrity and daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne was arrested recently for an incident in which she allegedly slapped a journalist in a London nightclub last summer, reports People.

Columnist Zoe Griffin relates the incident in a piece for the UK newspaper The Mirror, claiming that a column she had written earlier about Osbourne's model boyfriend Luke Worrall -- in which he had to ask how an earthquake was caused -- was what provoked Osbourne.

Osbourne approached Griffin at Punk nightclub last August and told her, "I have an issue with you. My boyfriend knows what an earthquake is and everyone has been laughing at him and he's upset."

She then added, "And then you take the piss out of my dad by saying he's thick and he's not. He's like seriously clever."

And even though Griffin offered to do an interview with Worrall to highlight his accomplishments, Osbourne would not be placated and allegedly slapped Griffin's right cheek.

Although Scotland Yard could not name any names, a spokesperson issued the following statement: "I can confirm that a 24-year-old woman attended a central London police station by appointment at 3pm on January 2.

"She was arrested for common assault relating to an alleged incident in Soho in the early hours of 29th August 2008. She was bailed to attend a central London police station on a date in March."

Osbourne, 24, first came to fame on the reality show "The Osbournes" and also acted on the short-lived drama "life as we know it." She and her father, mother Sharon and brother Jack will return to TV on FOX's variety program "Osbournes: Reloaded."