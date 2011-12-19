Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly Osbourne fractured her left hand over the weekend after she fell out of a hotel bed, but was still able to give reports on her condition via Twitter.

"I must be the most accident prone/stupid person it the world. I fell out my bed while sleeping last night & fractured my hand in 3 places!" the 27-year-old star of E!'s Fashion Police tweeted.

Kelly, who is left-handed, said her mother Sharon has been there to nurse her back to health: "It's my left hand & I'm left-handed so my mum has to brush my hair & cut my food 4 me. I feel like a baby again. Of course my mum is loving it!"

Even though she has described the pain as "bloody excruciating," Kelly still sees humor in the situation. "The worst part is I permanently look like I'm giving everyone the thumbs up because of the way it's casted!"

