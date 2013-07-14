Kelly Osbourne is ready to become a Mrs.! The E! Fashion Police star, 28, tells Britain's Hello! magazine that she and her boyfriend of one year Matthew Mosshart are officially engaged; Us Weekly broke news back in January that Osbourne and the vegan chef, 29, had secretly made plans to wed in December of last year.

He popped the question during a romantic vacation in Anguilla, they reveal. "I knew she was 'The One' pretty early on," the groom-to-be says. Adds Osbourne: "I've never felt this close to another human being, ever. People say we're co-dependent but we just want to be together all the time."

Mosshart and Osbourne met at the summer 2011 wedding of Kate Moss -- and the duo quickly fell in love, stepping out as a couple that December. To seal his commitment, the New Yorker moved to L.A. to be with her. "Matthew made the biggest sacrifice anyone's ever made for me, to move away from everything that he knew to be with me in LA," Osbourne gushes.

"Long-distance relationships often don't work out. We'd dated for a year and knew we wanted to be together," she adds. "Matthew has broken down every one of my walls. There's nothing I wouldn't do in front of him."

Back in January, sources close to Kelly's famous family -- parents Ozzy and Sharon, siblings Jack and Aimee -- assured Us that the whole family approved of Mosshart. "Kelly is the happiest she's ever been," a pal said. "Her career is going well, and she's in a healthy relationship with a wonderful guy."

