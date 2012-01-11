In 2011 several stars experimented with pink, purple and even blue hair. But Kelly Osbourne was the only one who went gray.

But don't expect her new hair color (she was first spotted with it in December) to stick around much longer.

"It's not staying!" the E! Fashion Police host, 27, told Us Weekly at the People's Choice Awards Wednesday. "I'll change it tomorrow."

When asked why she chose the rather odd hue, Osbourne explained: "I can't keep bleaching my hair and I want to grow it so I take breaks in between. I did it a year ago but it was more of a lavender gray, but I went straight gray this time."

Her mom Sharon Osbourne added: "She hates it!" and the two bickered over who was responsible for the look.

"This is the woman who made me the person that I am today and she questions it. I don't understand it!" Kelly vented.

"Don't blame me for that hair color!" Sharon retorted.

