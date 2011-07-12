Is the Prince of Darkness' daughter a defender of the peace?

It seems that way! Kelly Osbourne intervened on two different crimes in London on Monday.

First, the 26-year-old intimidated two boys trying to break into a car. "Just stopped two boys robbing a car," she tweeted. "All I said was, 'Oy' and they ran like the wind. I did not realize I was that scary!"

An hour later, Osbourne came to the rescue once again. "WTF is going on tonight?" she asked on the microblogging site. "I just stopped two boys with lacrosse sticks trying to push a [small, electric] G-Wizz car on its side! What's wrong with London police?"

"I'm in one of the poshest parts of London, and it's like f------ Crimewatch," she added.